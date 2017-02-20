Bustos Bows Out Of Possible Race For Governor

By & IPR 41 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos(center) tours the 182nd Airlift Wing National Guard Unit in Peoria.
Credit 182nd Airlift Wing / Flickr

Several months after first being mentioned as a possible candidate for Governor of Illinois, U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos has decided against it.

The congresswoman from East Moline and the 17th District said she will run for re-election next year instead.

"As I was considering the best way for me to serve, I was given a new opportunity to join Democratic House leadership as the only Midwesterner sitting around the table. And with that comes the responsibility to serve as the voice of hardworking families from the heartland who feel like they have been left behind," said Bustos.

Bustos said Midwestern families are suffering because of "failure and dysfunction" in both Springfield and Washington. She said she believes she can make the greatest difference by staying in Congress.

She said she's looking forward to campaigning for, and electing, a Democratic governor next year.

There are already two announced Democratic candidates for Governor and another two are considering a run. All are from the Chicago area. Bustos had been weighing whether she had enough support downstate to win against a splintered Chicago area vote.

Announced candidates are businessman Chris Kennedy and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar. Contemplating a run are billionaire real estate magnate J.B. Pritzker, and Evanston State Senator Daniel Biss.

Tags: 
Governor Bruce Rauner
Election 2018
Election 2017

Related Content

Gov. Rauner Delivers Third Budget Speech

By Feb 15, 2017
Rich Saal / The State Journal-Register/Pool

Governor Bruce Rauner is finally weighing in on a bipartisan deal meant to end Illinois’ budget stalemate. Rauner shot down a key component of the compromise during his budget speech.

Rauner was kept out of the Senate negotiations from the start. He has since praised them in general but refused to get into specifics until now. In his budget speech to the General Assembly Rauner said he does support expanding the sales tax to cover more services but he opposes taxing groceries and drugs.

Bloomington Mayoral Candidates Offer Different Downtown And Street Visions

By Feb 16, 2017
Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

Downtown revitalization figured strongly in answers during the GLT Bloomington Mayoral candidates forum.

Alderman Kevin Lower said during the event at Illinois State University's University Galleries, the city is not paying enough attention to the periphery of the community.

Sloppy Records, Improper Expense Reports Don't Lead To Charges

By Jan 9, 2017
WGLT

The Appellate Prosecutor's Office has declined to file charges against Normal Town Council member Scott Preston for inaccurate travel expense reimbursement reports.

McLean County State's Attorney Jason Chambers had referred the matter to a special prosecutor because of his relationship with Preston and his former tenure on the Council.