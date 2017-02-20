Bustos Bows Out Of Possible Race For Governor

Several months after first being mentioned as a possible candidate for Governor of Illinois, U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos has decided against it.

The congresswoman from East Moline and the 17th District said she will run for re-election next year instead.

"As I was considering the best way for me to serve, I was given a new opportunity to join Democratic House leadership as the only Midwesterner sitting around the table. And with that comes the responsibility to serve as the voice of hardworking families from the heartland who feel like they have been left behind," said Bustos.

Bustos said Midwestern families are suffering because of "failure and dysfunction" in both Springfield and Washington. She said she believes she can make the greatest difference by staying in Congress.

She said she's looking forward to campaigning for, and electing, a Democratic governor next year.

There are already two announced Democratic candidates for Governor and another two are considering a run. All are from the Chicago area. Bustos had been weighing whether she had enough support downstate to win against a splintered Chicago area vote.

Announced candidates are businessman Chris Kennedy and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar. Contemplating a run are billionaire real estate magnate J.B. Pritzker, and Evanston State Senator Daniel Biss.