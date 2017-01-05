Bus Total Loss After Fire

There are no injuries reported from a fire on a Connect Transit bus that was in the bus lane at Central Illinois Regional Airport. Connect Transit says the operator on board was able to safely lead passengers off the bus. Bloomington Fire Department extinguished the fire.

A spokesperson for the transit system which serves Bloomington-Normal says the cause of the fire yesterday afternoon was a mechanical malfunction on a 1998, 40-foot bus, and that incident is the only major mechanical malfunction in more than 10 years.