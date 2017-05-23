Brimfield Man Kills Self On Interstate To Avoid Arrest

A 33-year old Brimfield man shot himself Tuesday afternoon on I-74 near Carlock. McLean County Coroner Kathleen Davis said Paul S. Smith died of a penetrating contact gunshot wound of the head.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner's office and State Police.

The incident closed eastbound traffic on I-74 for several hours.

It began when a Deer Creek police office spotted a car identified as one driven by a suspect in an aggravated battery, unlawful restraint case in Peoria County.

After the Deer Creek officer pulled the vehicle over. The man inside the suspect vehicle put a gun to his head before the officer could approach.

