Bradley Students Delight In Game Design And Play

By 13 minutes ago
  The hunter character looks for the monster in 'Dark Is The Night.'
    The hunter character looks for the monster in 'Dark Is The Night.'
    David Forrest
  Cover of the box to the soon to be published game 'Dark Is The Night.'
    Cover of the box to the soon to be published game 'Dark Is The Night.'
    David Forrest
  The monster lurks in the outer gloom while the hunter stays close to the fire as they stalk each other across the board.
    The monster lurks in the outer gloom while the hunter stays close to the fire as they stalk each other across the board.
    David Forrest
  A 3d rendering of the box for 'Dark Is The Night,' coming soon from APE Games (Advanced Primate Entertainment).
    A 3d rendering of the box for 'Dark Is The Night,' coming soon from APE Games (Advanced Primate Entertainment).
    David Forrest

Three Bradley University Students are getting into the business world a little early. They have designed a new game that will be published later this year.

It's called 'Dark Is the Night.' It's being funded by a Kickstarter campaign.

The Kickstarter campaign for Dark is the Night ends Monday. The students and the company backing them have raised more than $14,000 in pre-orders for the game in the first week of the campaign from close to 500 customers.

WGLT's Charlie Schlenker talked with Joshua Estill, Arwen Boyer, and Zachary Abbot, who are game design majors at the Peoria University.

Arwen Boyer said via Skype that the effort started as an assignment for the class Game Design One.

