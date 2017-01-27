Bradley Students Delight In Game Design And Play

Three Bradley University Students are getting into the business world a little early. They have designed a new game that will be published later this year.

It's called 'Dark Is the Night.' It's being funded by a Kickstarter campaign.

The Kickstarter campaign for Dark is the Night ends Monday. The students and the company backing them have raised more than $14,000 in pre-orders for the game in the first week of the campaign from close to 500 customers.

WGLT's Charlie Schlenker talked with Joshua Estill, Arwen Boyer, and Zachary Abbot, who are game design majors at the Peoria University.

Arwen Boyer said via Skype that the effort started as an assignment for the class Game Design One.