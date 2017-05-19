BPD Makes Arrest In Main Street Shooting

By 18 minutes ago

Officers said they captured Fredd Mitchell after a lengthy foot chase.
Credit Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington Police said they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting on Main Street last weekend.

The department said its Vice, Street Crime, K-9, Patrol, and Criminal Investigation units combined in a lengthy foot chase to catch 28-year old Fredd (correct spelling) Mitchell.

Mitchell is booked into the McLean County Jail on counts of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in connection with the Sunday morning incident in the 600 block of Main Street.   

A 34-year old man was wounded in both legs in that incident.

Police said community response to the release of a video helped secure the arrest.

Police are still investigating shootings with injuries on Springfield Road April 27th and near Miller Park May 4th.

