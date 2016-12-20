BPD Investigating Shots Fired On West Olive

Bloomington police are looking into another incident of shots fired on the city's west side.

At 9:41 p.m. Monday, police were called to multiple reports of shots fired in the 900 block of West Olive Street. Police arriving on the scene were told that two young black males were seen running from the area, and may have made a getaway in a dark colored vehicle.

Police say there are no reports on damage or injuries related to the shots being fired.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington Police.