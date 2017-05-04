BPD Investigates Second Shooting In A Week

Bloomington police say someone shot a teenager near Miller Park early Thursday morning.

That is the second shooting in the last week.

Officers responded to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and a 16 year old boy with a wound in his leg. The investigation continues as does one on the April 27th shooting on Springfield Road.

In that incident a 20-year old man also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

