Bloomington Switching Brush, Bulky Waste Collection Days

Brush and bulky waste pickup in Bloomington will be switching weeks beginning next year. On January 1, the collection of non-trash and recycle items will switch to the week opposite regular recycle collection.

Public Works Director Jim Karch said the current process is inefficient.

"For our crews to be efficient and be able to get the work done, we were finding we had too many pieces of equipment in the same neighborhood. We were kind of on top of each other," said Karch.

The switch was suggested by a city employee, according to Karch.

Next week's December 26 Monday curbside pickup will be collected on Tuesday December 27 due to the Monday Christmas holiday.