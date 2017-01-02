Bloomington Overhauling Zoning Ordinances

The City of Bloomington is working with consultants Houseal Lavigne Associates to create a new playbook that governs the types of businesses and structures can be located in different parts of the city. The new rules would also govern the appearance of those buildings. Alderman approved a contract with the consultants in August.

Community Development Director Tom Dabareiner, who is overseeing the overhaul for the city, said new the rules could include form based code which are regulations focusing more on a building's physical appearances rather than the use of the building.

"We have very historic buildings in our downtown. We would like other buildings to not detract from that," said Dabareiner. "So it might be appropriate in our downtown." He said the consultants and city will evaluate the the possibility of form based code for the downtown area and said "it's certainly not a guarantee."

Some business and landowner owners see form based code as an unwanted and burdensome government intrusion. Dabareiner said form based code could present a hurdle to cross before new zoning regulations would be approved.

"Form based code, if you don't mind the slight pun, is very amorphous and it's difficult for people to get their heads around it and really understand what its' trying to do," said Dabareiner.

Dabareiner said form based code sets the parameters for the built environment but deregulates the uses of the buildings, or what kinds of business can occur in the buildings.

Dabareiner said during Sound Ideas he'd only give the city's current zoning ordinances a grade of C because the rules have been the subject of too many small revisions and there are conflicting provisions. He also said some of the code is out of date, allowing blacksmiths in downtown Bloomington, or governing the location of telegraph offices.

He said he expects the top to bottom code revision to be complete in late spring or early summer. The planning commission would approve the changes first and then forward the new zoning ordinances to the council for approval.