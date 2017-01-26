Bloomington-Normal Non-profit Groups Urge Budget Agreement

Representatives from Bloomington-Normal non-profit groups are responding to Governor Rauner's State of the State message with a joint plea for a state budget. During an interview recorded for the series Stretched Thinner, airing next week on GLT, YWCA vice president of operations Liz German, said going without a budget for nearly two years has put undue expectations on social service agencies.

"It's unfortunate we've been put in this stalemate for 18 or 19 months, so the fact that somebody hands us a few crumbs, we will just say 'thank you' and we will make due," German said.

Also as part of the series, Diane Schultz, CEO at the Baby Fold in Normal said the state's backlog of unpaid bills has grown incredibly over a short time.

"Two years ago, we had $6 billion in unpaid bills, and over the course of not having a state budget, we now have $11 billion in unpaid bills," Schultz said. "Despite the political philosophy, we're doing more harm than good not being able to craft a budget, and it's time we had one."

Schultz pointed out credit rating agencies such as Moody's continue to downgrade Illinois, primarily for the sole reason there has been no state spending blueprint for two years.

Listen for the Stretched Thinner series next week during Sound Ideas on GLT. Revisit the original series aired last spring, called Stretched Thin.