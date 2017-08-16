 Bloomington-Normal Home Sales Dip in July | WGLT

Bloomington-Normal Home Sales Dip in July

  • New sales numbers were released this week by the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors.
    Ralph Weisheit / WGLT

Bloomington-Normal home sales dipped in July as fewer buyers closed deals during the busy summer selling season.

In all, 252 existing homes were sold in July, down from 292 in July 2016, the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors reported. Existing home sales are down 1.3 percent so far in 2017, though the average price has ticked up to $169,560—up 3.4 percent from this time a year ago.

Sales of newly built homes continue to struggle. Only 14 new homes were sold in July, down from 20 a year ago. New home sales are down 11.8 percent for the year vs. 2016.

Home Sales

