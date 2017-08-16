Bloomington-Normal Home Sales Dip in July

Bloomington-Normal home sales dipped in July as fewer buyers closed deals during the busy summer selling season.

In all, 252 existing homes were sold in July, down from 292 in July 2016, the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors reported. Existing home sales are down 1.3 percent so far in 2017, though the average price has ticked up to $169,560—up 3.4 percent from this time a year ago.

Sales of newly built homes continue to struggle. Only 14 new homes were sold in July, down from 20 a year ago. New home sales are down 11.8 percent for the year vs. 2016.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.