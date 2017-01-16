Bloomington Mayoral Candidates Discuss Fighting For Residents, Taxes

    Robert Fike, Tari Renner, Kevin Lower, and Ian Bayne listen to a question from the audience.
    Mike Miletich / WGLT

Two Bloomington Mayoral candidates are debating the importance of fighting for residents against municipal government. 

Four of the five candidates spoke at the McLean County Republican Party's breakfast Monday morning. 

Candidate Kevin Lower said even though he disagrees with Mayor Tari Renner's ideals, he doesn't think the candidates need to fight each other. Ian Bayne said candidates need to fight for residents to survive in the race.

"I think it's important for people to know that their mayor is going to fight for them," said Bayne. "If you don't want a mayor who is going to fight for you, Kevin is probably a great choice." 

In response, Lower said he has been fighting against higher taxes for residents for years.

"I look at the folks that can least afford their to maintain their lifestyle here, and I need to help them," said Lower. 

Candidate Robert Fike said he personally knows how to fight after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2012. Fike said he hopes to bring his strength into the professional setting of City Hall.

Taxes are also becoming a popular topic between candidates with just over a month until the primary election. Bayne told the GOP audience that he wants to cut the sales tax to 6.5 percent.

Renner said it would almost be impossible for the city to make drastic cuts to prosperity because services are still important.

"When you're a mayoral candidate, you can promise anything," said Renner. "When you're Mayor, you have to actually do things."

Fike said he doesn't want to have any new increases in taxes. But, Fike said he can't agree with Bayne's idea for a major decrease either.

"I don't think you can cut them because it's already budgeted. It's already spent," said Fike. "If you take that away, you better have a revenue source to fill in that gap."

Lower said taxes have to be raised in certain areas when the local economy is on the edge.

Candidate Diana Hauman sent a representative to speak at the breakfast on her behalf as she was out of state.

