Bloomington Mayoral Candidates Debate City Improvement Ideas

Bloomington Mayoral candidates are pushing platform ideas with about a month until the primary election.

The McLean County Democratic Party hosted a forum at which retired Firefighter and life-long Bloomington resident Robert Fike said the city needs to focus on strong infrastructure.

"I don't think we have that much time to wait," said Fike. "The only time a street gets repaired is when there is a water main break, and you see one almost every week."

The city has increased spending on water main and street repairs during each of the last several years.

Candidate Kevin Lower said he thinks the city needs to have leaders that can come together to work on common goals.

"We cannot survive as a country, state, or community if we don't engage with one another and have an understanding and care about one another," said Lower.

Lower also said quality of life spending is important, but must come through demand.

Mayor Tari Renner defended his record during the forum and Alderman Diana Hauman called for creating a better relationship with the Town of Normal.

"I want to see our community, and I say community instead of communities, working together to move forward, especially in the area of economic development," said Hauman. "What works for one, works for all of us."

Hauman said having more businesses in the community would spread out the tax load that pays for services.

Former talk radio host Ian Bayne said he wants to lower the sales tax and cut the city budget to 2013 levels.

"They're going to be in business at the expense of other people and right now, it's all of you who are paying taxes," said Bayne.

Mayor Tari Renner has said many times in the last several years the city cannot cut its way to prosperity and that services are important.

A group of women in the audience also called out Bayne for blocking them from his Facebook page and deleting comments that differ from his beliefs. He criticized them for interrupting him.