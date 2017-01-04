Bloomington Housing Collaborative, Police Want More Community House Discussion

Members of the West Bloomington Housing Collaborative want to hear more from West Bloomington residents about safety in the neighborhood.

A public session came after Black Lives Matter activists objected to a police substation at 828 W. Jefferson Street. They're now calling it the Jefferson Street Community House.

Mid Central Community Action Director of Resource Development and Community Engagement Matt Drat said project partners want to get more feedback from residents.

"No matter what this project looks like, this is about building relationships throughout the community, but first and foremost, neighbor to neighbor," said Drat. "We know that when there are strong neighborhoods, crime and safety will be dealt with just as a matter of course."

Drat said some residents believe safety is a concern. Drat said they believe greater police presence has improved safety, but he acknowledged other people don't appreciate extra police in the neighborhood.

Drat said he hopes the Community House may be able to reduce tension and emotion over community and police relationships by offering a place for positive interactions.

Bloomington Police Chief Brendan Heffner said residents and police must communicate openly about the possible Community House.

Heffner said he never planned to send more officers to the neighborhood. But, he said officers assigned to that area would just be able to go there more.

"In order to lower crime at times, you need good communication with the residents. Then neighbors can start talking and maybe they can start giving us more information, and back and forth," said Heffner. "It will help us lower crime over there. But I'll tell you one thing certainly, less presence of law enforcement will not do anything but have crime rise."

Heffner said it would only cost $12 per year to have officers at the house on occasion. Heffner said the house could be used for reports, meals, and breaks in addition to neighborhood meetings and drop-ins for youth.

The Bloomington City Council will discuss the Jefferson Street Community House on January 23.