Bloomington Council Rejects Truck Route Change Plan

The Bloomington City Council turned down a consultant's plan for new truck route rules.
Credit Mike Miletich / WGLT

A redesign of truck routes in Bloomington probably won't change where commercial haulers go all that much. Aldermen signaled in a work session Monday night they want to keep the current case-by-case restriction policy. 

The City Public Works Director is Jim Karch. 

"Sometimes we don't want trucks on bridges," said Karch. "For example, Cottage Avenue has a bridge weight-limit on it and there are concerns if you have heavy trucks on it. You could actually have failure of the bridge."

Karch also said some restrictions encourage truck drivers to stay on state routes. 

Citizen complaints about truck traffic on Clinton Boulevard had prompted the staff to hire a consultant to recommend new routes for trucks weighing between 8,000 and 80 thousand pounds. 

Karch said ignoring the consultant report avoids $40 thousand in implementation costs. Karch added the study would have changed restrictions on different types of arterial roads.

Public Works Director Jim Karch talking to the council about truck routes.
Credit Mike Miletich / WGLT

"That's similar to what Springfield, Illinois had done and other communities as well. Naperville and some others tried to start an overall framework and then you make modifications from there," said Karch. 

Staff said the plan would be difficult to enforce because police would have to determine the origin and destination of trucks.

Karch also said the study could have changed the number of truck routes in the area. 

