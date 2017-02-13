Bloomington Approves Public Works Projects

Frequent drivers through Bloomington will soon see a wider Linden Street from Locust to Empire.

The City Council Monday night approved expanding the street to stretch across 30 feet compared to its current 26.

Public Works Director Jim Karch said the project will create two 10-foot traffic lanes, one 7-foot parking lane and space for new curbs and gutters.

"Places like Linden Street between Locust and Empire don't have any curb. It's down to the very top where you can barely see the curb," said Karch. "That's not able to really convey the water, so reconstruction projects like this eventually have to be done unless cities have practices like Bloomington now has where we don't fill in the gutter pan. We mill, fill and maintain the section that's there."

Karch said the cost is expected to be $625 thousand.

City staff is also one step closer to replacing the deck of the Linden Street Bridge. The council voted to accept permanent and temporary construction easements and set aside $1.8 million in motor tax funds for the project.

Karch said he thinks people will be happy to see many changes along with the structural updates.

"The important thing is the bridge will be redone. It's going to be widened to be able to accommodate a future Constitution Trail along Sugar Creek. Then, it's going to have an improvement along the Bloomington section of Linden between Emerson and the section in the Town of Normal," said Karch.

Karch added the city will start seeking bids for the project soon. He said construction is set to begin this Spring and finish by the end of 2017.

The council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Normal to allow traffic signals to be replaced at the intersection of Towanda and Vernon.

Karch said that project will cost around $750 thousand.