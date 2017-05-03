Bicyclists Can Call AAA Too

By IPR 6 hours ago

Illinois Bicyclists whose wheels are on the fritz won't have to beg a friend for a ride any more, if they have Triple A
Credit Simon Law / Flickr

Triple A has found an appropriate way to celebrate National Bicycle Safety Month.

Roadside assistance is now available in Illinois for members who are bike riders.

Spokeswoman Beth Mosher said Triple-A began offering bicycle service in several other states first, and the most common calls are for flat tires and chains that have fallen off.

"While we do try to get our members who are traveling by auto on the go by providing gas or change their tire or that type of thing, unfortunately many of our technicians are not quite at the bicycle technician level yet. We're going to get them home or to the closest bicycle shop," said Mosher.

Mosher said there is a caveat, accessibility.

"A lot of bike riders are out on bike trails and our vehicles cannot off road onto a bike trail or go into a forest preserve. We do ask that folks be on a regular road where we can get to them," said Mosher.

Depending on your Triple-A membership, classic, plus, or premier, you and your bike can be driven up to 5, 100, or 200 miles.

Tags: 
Sustainable Transportation
Bicycles
Bicycle

Related Content

Connect Transit Buses Rolling Into 2017

By Staff Dec 1, 2016
Staff / WGLT

Bloomington-Normal's transit system is avoiding a planned shutdown at the end of the month.

IWU Gets Connect Transit Universal Access

By Feb 17, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Illinois Wesleyan University students are now able to ride Connect Transit buses free.

The Student Senate and Connect Transit have a pilot program offering universal access, much as ISU students have.

Transportation Planning Driven By Survey Results

By Mar 22, 2017
Ralph Weisheit / WGLT

The Long Range Transportation survey conducted by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission (MCRPC)  late last year is providing direction for the organization's Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The eventual blueprint will help guide transportation planning in the county for the next two decades.