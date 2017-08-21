 Best Eclipse Photos, Tweets, Posts From Central Illinois | WGLT

Best Eclipse Photos, Tweets, Posts From Central Illinois

By 20 minutes ago
  • ISU President Larry Dietz gazes up at the eclipse with students on the Quad on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
    ISU President Larry Dietz gazes up at the eclipse with students on the Quad on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
    Illinois State University

With a sense of awe and a sense of humor, Central Illinois residents documented Monday's rare solar eclipse by sharing a ton of photos on social media.

Here are some of GLT's favorite photos, tweets, and posts from Bloomington-Normal and beyond, compiled using Storify:

[View the story "Eclipse 2017 in Central Illinois" on Storify]WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Eclipse

Related Content

Bloomington-Normal Pauses For Solar Eclipse

By & Nate Head 6 hours ago
Ryan Denham / WGLT

Cubicles, classrooms, and even some streets emptied out Monday afternoon as Bloomington-Normal gazed up to the sky for the much-anticipated solar eclipse.

5 Ways Bloomington-Normal Will Be Watching The Total Eclipse

By Aug 17, 2017
NASA

Can’t make the trip down to Carbondale for Monday’s total eclipse? There’s plenty of ways to enjoy this rare event right here in Bloomington-Normal, which will get a maximum 90 percent of the Sun obscured by the Moon. That should make it seem like twilight, according to the Twin City Amateur Astronomers.

Local Educators Thank Their Lucky Star

By Aug 9, 2017
EDC

BN STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is giving away thousands of glasses to classrooms across McLean County for safely viewing the upcoming solar eclipse.