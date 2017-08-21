Best Eclipse Photos, Tweets, Posts From Central Illinois

With a sense of awe and a sense of humor, Central Illinois residents documented Monday's rare solar eclipse by sharing a ton of photos on social media.

Here are some of GLT's favorite photos, tweets, and posts from Bloomington-Normal and beyond, compiled using Storify:

[View the story "Eclipse 2017 in Central Illinois" on Storify]WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.