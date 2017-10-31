Houston Astros Lead Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 in Game 6 Of World Series

Updated at 9:30 P.M. ET

After three innings of Game 6 of the World Series, the Houston Astros lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 after Astros center fielder George Springer hit a home run off Dodgers starter Rich Hill in the top of the third inning in Los Angeles.

Both starting pitchers look sharp. Hill has struck out three batters and given up two hits. Houston's Justin Verlander has struck out five and surrendered only one hit.

The Astros lead the Dodgers three games to two in the Series and need just one more win to take home their franchise's first World Series title. The Angelenos need to win to stay alive for a Game 7.

The Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series after Game 5 on Sunday night — a five-hour-plus, extra-inning slugfest that featured a combined 25 runs, 28 hits and seven home runs, five by Houston. The Astros won 13-12 at home on a walk-off RBI single by third baseman Alex Bregman off the Dodgers' ace reliever, Kenley Jansen.

The dramatic victory was immediately compared to Houston's equally exciting (for Astros fans) win in Game 2.

"Just when I thought I could describe Game 2 as my favorite game of all time, I think Game 5 exceeded that and more," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

So it's do-or-die time back home for Los Angeles. The Dodgers' colorful right fielder, Yasiel Puig, has guaranteed that the Dodgers will win Game 6 and force a winner-take-all Game 7.

Tonight's starting pitchers, Hill for the Dodgers and Verlander for the Astros, squared off in Game 2 with Hill striking out seven batters and giving up only three hits in four innings. Verlander pitched six innings, striking out five and surrendering only two hits — both home runs.

