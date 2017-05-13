Armed Inmate Killed, Hostage Rescued at Geneva Hospital

Authorities say officers have fatally shot an armed jail inmate who had taken a worker hostage at an Illinois hospital.

Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says a SWAT team quickly moved in to Delnor Hospital in Geneva after negotiations broke down with the inmate Saturday afternoon. Gengler says an officer shot and killed the inmate, whom he identified as 21-year-old Tywon Salters.

Gengler says the female hostage was "extremely emotional and upset," but appeared to be physically OK. Gengler says she was quickly taken to another room in the hospital.

Authorities say the incident began around 12:30 p.m., when the inmate snatched a gun from a correctional officer who was watching him at the hospital about 40 miles west of Chicago

Gengler says Salters was being held on charges related to a stolen vehicle. Gengler says Salter had been in the county jail's custody since April 11, and in the hospital since Monday.

Gengler says he couldn't release details about why Salter was hospitalized.







