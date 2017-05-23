Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Animal House: I Love It When You Call Me Names

By 16 minutes ago

Call them what you will, just make sure the name you give your pets has positive associations for the both of you. Princess Poopy Paws just doesn't cut it.
Credit Google Images

Once the excitement of adopting a new pet settles down, you have a big decision ahead of you:  what to name your new friend.

You want to make this new furry -- or feathered, or scaly, or what have you -- companion feel at home, like one of the family, so you should select a name that's meaningful to you, plus have positive associations.

"My dog's name is Daisy," said Bob Ryder from Pawsitive Transformations. "And it's hard to feel anything but cheerful when you say her name.  Her disposition just fits with the garden motif."

Ryder is not a fan of names that evoke an angry of frustrated reaction or are associated with an unpleasant event. "Let's say the dog had difficulty with house training early on.  Well, if you name that dog puddles, that's the thing that will come to mind when you say your dog's name. You probably won't have a very good emotional connection that way."

For selecting a name with a positive association, Ryder recommends you pull from your favorite sports team (Rizzo), movie, (Frodo) book (Mr. Darcy) or singer (Bowie). Don't worry if the name you like is long, like Angus VonWigglebottom or Captain Jack Barky Pants.  Your animal will likely just latch onto Angus or Captain.  The rest is gravy.

Ryder recommends creativity when naming your pet.  And if it's to be a family pet, make sure everyone has a vote.  Don't worry about your pet getting confused if after selecting a name you end up with a plethora of nicknames for your critter.  It's the tone of voice that really counts when you address your pet. Also, if you adopt a pet that already had a name, it's perfectly alright to rename that animal.  The pet can adjust.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Animal Care
Animal House
Pets

Related Content

Animal House: A Question Of Cloning

By May 9, 2017
Kai Schreiber / Flickr via Creative Commons

After losing a beloved pet, it's only natural to want to have your buddy back again. And with cloning technology available, it's very tempting to do just that. But is it a good idea?

Animal House: Fungal Plagues Affecting Wildlife -- And Your Pets

By Apr 26, 2017
James Chiucci / Flickr via Creative Commons

A mysterious fungal disease is impacting wild and captive snakes in at least 15 states.

Animal House: Once Upon A Canine...

By Apr 11, 2017
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

One great way to help kids get more excited about reading is to pair them off with a furry pal.