Animal House: Holiday Hazards For Your Pets

One of the joys of the holidays is decking your home with festive decor. But those treasured decorations could pose a problem for the family pet. Dr. Matt Fraker, from the Prairie Oak Veterinary Center, has some advice.
- Tinsel and ribbons are oh-so-tempting to your pet. But if they're ingested, they can cause serious problems to your pet's digestive tract. The intestines accordion pleat against themselves trying to work a foreign body string through.
- Keep tinsel of home made garlands off of trees.
- Electrical cords are very interesting to pets who like to chew on them. Electrocution and mouth burns are possible.
- Holiday greenery can poisonous to pets, including poinsettia and lily. The Humane Society has a list at their website of plants to avoid.
- Dogs can overturn Christmas trees if they go under to play or drink the water in the tree stand. Block their passage under the tree.