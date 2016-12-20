Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Animal House: Holiday Hazards For Your Pets

By Dec 20, 2016
Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

For your pet's sake,play it safe with holiday decor.
Credit Kurt Bauchardt / Flickr via Creative Commons

One of the joys of the holidays is decking your home with festive decor.  But those treasured decorations could pose a problem for the family pet.  Dr. Matt Fraker, from the Prairie Oak Veterinary Center, has some advice.

  • Tinsel and ribbons are oh-so-tempting to your pet.  But if they're ingested, they can cause serious problems to your pet's digestive tract. The intestines accordion pleat against themselves trying to work a foreign body string through.
  • Keep tinsel of home made garlands off of trees.
  • Electrical cords are very interesting to pets who like to chew on them. Electrocution and mouth burns are possible.
  • Holiday greenery can poisonous to pets, including poinsettia and lily.  The Humane Society has a  list at their website of plants to avoid.
  • Dogs can overturn Christmas trees if they go under to play or drink the water in the tree stand.  Block their passage under the tree. 
Tags: 
Pets
Animal Care
Animal House

Related Content

Animal House: Breaking Bad Dog

By Nov 22, 2016
Golly G Force / Flickr via Creative Commons

You can put hours and hours of training into a dog, and still the loveable canine will occasionally misbehave. So what gives?  What does it mean when dogs seem to forget their training to free range their behavior? 

Animal House: Battling Canine Flu

By Oct 25, 2016
MillsBaker / Flickr via Creative Commons

While you're lining up flu vaccinations for yourself and your family, don't forget about the furry members of your family.  The highly contagious canine flu that's infected thousands of dogs, leading to some deaths, is expected to return this season.  This time, forewarned is forearmed, said Dr. Matt Fraker from the Prairie Oak Veterinary Center in Normal.  You can take steps to protect your pet from H3N2.

Animal House: Of Acne And Allergies

By Nov 8, 2016
ravas51 / Flickr via Creative Commons

Acne is not just for teenagers.  It can develop on cats, as well.  It's a surprisingly common feline skin disorder that's a component of a much larger syndrome of complex feline allergic skin diseases, said  Dr. Matt Fraker from the Prairie Oak Veterinary Center in Normal.  