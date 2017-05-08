AHCA Protest Outside U.S. Rep. Davis' Office

Progressives in Bloomington-Normal met outside of Congressman Rodney Davis' office Monday afternoon to protest his vote to approve the GOP healthcare repeal, or AHCA.

Many were shocked when the Taylorville Republican came outside to talk with them.

Davis responded when a protestor noted that people will have a 147 percent increase in payment for treatments.

"No, that is wrong. That is not true. No preexisting condition coverage can be denied," said Davis.

However, some may not be able to afford their preexisting condition under the AHCA. Insurance companies will be able to charge people with pre-existing conditions more for their health insurance, an act currently banned by the ACA.

Davis also signed a petition from one of the progressives for the Equal Rights Amendment. 

Indivisible Illinois 18's Janet Guaderrama said she was glad to see Davis outside of his office talking to constituents.

"I do appreciate that everybody let him have a say. I hope that he listens to what they said and also does give us a town hall which will give a lot more opportunity to answer a lot more questions in depth," said Guaderrama. 

Davis declined to say if he will host a town hall meeting. He is scheduled to visit his Champaign office Tuesday afternoon.

Politics and Government
Congressman Rodney Davis

