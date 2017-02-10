Related Program: 
Access To Credit And Land Boosts Women And Economies

Yana Rodgers is the head of the Women's and Gender Studies program at Rutgers University, and a feminist economist.
In the era of smart phones and smart cars, empowering women can be a gender smart way to achieve economy wide gains.

That's according to this year's Eckley lecturer at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Speaking with GLT's Charlie Schlenker via Skype, feminist economist Yana Rodgers of Rutgers University says there are several things she looks at in women's empowerment as a net gain for both developed and developing nations.
 

