5 Ways Bloomington-Normal Will Be Watching The Total Eclipse

Can’t make the trip down to Carbondale for Monday’s total eclipse? There’s plenty of ways to enjoy this rare event right here in Bloomington-Normal, which will get a maximum 90 percent of the Sun obscured by the Moon. That should make it seem like twilight, according to the Twin City Amateur Astronomers.

The maximum eclipse locally will be at 1:17 p.m. “Be sure to use safe observing methods, such as projection, to observe the effect of the eclipse,” the Twin City Amateur Astronomers say on their website.

Here are some ways that Bloomington-Normal will be celebrating the occasion.

Unit 5 and District 87 Schools

In Unit 5, each school is handling it a little differently, said district spokesperson Dayna Brown. Some teachers may include the eclipse as part of their lesson plans, and students may venture outside during their lunchtime. All students must have a signed permission waiver if they’re going outside.

“If you feel strongly about your child experiencing the eclipse, you are welcome to call out your child from school and view the eclipse with them,” Normal West Principal Dave Johnson wrote to parents.

District 87 isn’t planning to send a waiver home, said Superintendent Barry Reilly.

“We certainly have educated our staff, provided the appropriate eye protection for those observing and will continue to do so through Monday,” Reilly said in an email.

Illinois State University

To aid in safe viewing, Illinois State University will make safety-rated solar eclipse glasses available free of charge to students, faculty, and staff beginning Monday morning. The glasses will be distributed while supplies last at locations across campus, with the focus being the Quad and residence hall front desks.

A map of distribution locations can be found online.

Sorta-Day Drinking

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard and Winery will host an eclipse viewing party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

“Come out and enjoy a glass of wine on our decks and watch the eclipse,” the vineyard says.

Bring your own safety glasses for this one.

Challenger Learning Center

The Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College is hosting a solar eclipse observation event, starting with a 30-minute presentation about what’s happening in the sky. Attendees get free safety glasses and a wide open space to view the eclipse.

The bad news: The event is already filled up.

Watch It Online

No, really. If you’re tied to your desk at work or can’t sneak outside, NASA will be live-streaming video of the eclipse from around the country. The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially-modified telescopes. It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as from Salem, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Beatrice, Nebraska; Jefferson City, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Clarksville, Tennessee.

