4 Resign From Rauner's Office After Cartoon Flap

By AP 4 minutes ago
Four members of Gov. Bruce Rauner's communications team have resigned weeks after being hired in the wake of the Republican's conflicting response to a political cartoon that critics call racist.  

Rauner issued a statement Thursday saying Diana Rickert, Laurel Patrick, Meghan Keenan and Brittany Carl submitted resignations. They were hired last month in a staff shakeup that included several employees from the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank.

Last week the Chicago-based organization circulated a cartoon of a black Chicago schoolchild panhandling for money from a white businessman in a suit. The image and Rauner's response prompted wide bipartisan opposition. Rauner's communications staff initially issued a statement saying the governor wouldn't comment further "as a white male."

Rauner later backtracked saying that statement didn't accurately reflect his views.

